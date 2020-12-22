Arthur “Art” Andrews passed away, at the age of 90, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
Arthur was born July 13, 1930, in Lewiston to Adam M. and Neva I. (Baskets) Andrews. He attended the old Orchards Elementary School and graduated from Lewiston High School. In 1939, he enlisted in the National Guard and served until 1952.
In 1954, Arthur married Patricia, with whom they had a daughter. Arthur married Mary E. “Betty” Harrison on Oct. 17, 1960; they had a son, Adam.
On Oct. 2, 1984, Arthur married Linda Andrews (Butler), who preceded him in death June 14, 2019. Together they enjoyed 34 years of marriage in which they shared a love of gardening and spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Art will be remembered by many as a comedic and jovial mustached man. Through the years, he held several jobs, including work as a photographer for the Lewiston Morning Tribune, Speer, the Lewiston Fire Department, a self-owned photography business and as a custodian for the Lewiston School District. He enjoyed connecting with people and making them laugh.
His love of photography, art and music provided him many opportunities to share his creativity with the world. His collection of photographs have been used in newspapers, books and museums. The quick cartoon sketches he drew were always sure to bring a smile to people’s faces. If you were around Art for any extended amount of time, you were sure to have him break into song. For many years, Art was a member of the Banana Belt Fiddlers music group in which he sang and played his banjo. He was also a member of the Crankers Club, where he was able to share his love of antique cars. In the summers, it was not uncommon to see Art cruising around the Lewiston Orchards in his blue 1927 Star or his black 1917 Model T Ford, which he built from parts.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Phyllis Budwig and his wife, Linda.
Arthur is survived by stepson Douglas (Kimber) Grove, of Boise, and granddaughter Brianna Morrison (Tom Hagen), of Boise; stepdaughter Diane (Matthew) Baker, of Lewiston; grandson Nicholas Grove and his sons, Malakhi and Mykah, of Meridian; grandsons Nathan Grove and Jacob Baker, of Lewiston; granddaughter Courtney Baker (Joel Amato) and sons Ryder, Colt and Crew; and son Adam Andrews, of Vail, Ore.
No services are planned at this time.