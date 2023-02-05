Anita Vowell Bader passed peacefully into our heavenly father’s arms Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, following a short hospitalization due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. She was surrounded by family and friends in the days preceding her death.
She will be remembered for her determination, generosity, passion for music, joyful sense of humor and a lifelong Christian faith.
Anita was born to Marcia and Raymond Vowell in Lewiston on March 7, 1944. She grew up with her parents and three siblings in Clarkston, with fond memories of swimming in the river and following in her father’s musical footsteps by playing clarinet in school band.
After high school, Anita spent two years at Northwest Christian College before she started working for Pacific Northwest Bell, and eventually relocated to Seattle. There, she met Don Bader on a blind date, and after their marriage in 1971, moved to Port Orchard, Wash.
As she raised her family, she brought music into her daily life in many ways. She sang with the Sweet Adelines group, led children’s music at the First Christian Church and began playing with the Hometown Band.
Anita spent two years commuting to the University of Washington by ferry and bus to finish her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1989, then joined the Kitsap County Assessor’s office. She enjoyed the work that took her to see every nook and cranny of the county.
She filled her retirement years with band performances and music lessons, gardening, volunteering, crafting, Model A Club adventures with Don, thrifting, singing in the United Methodist Church choir, and spending time with friends and family.
Anita is survived by her devoted husband, Don Bader, of Port Orchard; siblings Elizabeth Manfred and Chuck Vowell; her children Shane Bader, Suzanne (Brent) Palmason and Cindy (Sunny Wu) Bader; and three grandsons, Magnus, Lincoln and Viggo. She was preceded in death by her younger brother Don Vowell.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the United Methodist Church in Port Orchard.
In lieu of flowers, Anita would be honored by donations in her name to support the work of these organizations: American Parkinson Disease Association, South Kitsap Helpline, the Hometown Band and Rock Steady Boxing.