Anita Vowell Bader

Anita Vowell Bader passed peacefully into our heavenly father’s arms Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, following a short hospitalization due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. She was surrounded by family and friends in the days preceding her death.

She will be remembered for her determination, generosity, passion for music, joyful sense of humor and a lifelong Christian faith.

