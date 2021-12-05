Andrew Jared Critchfield, beloved son, brother, uncle, and great-uncle, 50, of Washington, D.C., departed this life unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, because of sudden health complications, and was enveloped in the arms of his Savior.
Always organized, Jared packed a lot of life and adventure into his brief 50 years. Born April 19, 1971, in Coeur d’Alene, to parents Andrew Jay and Rita June Critchfield, he was a devoted sibling to Kimberly June, Angelica Joy, Bridger Jonathan, and Susie J’Marie. He spent his early years in Post Falls, Idaho, where he excelled in church, school and Scouting. It was during this time he learned the attributes of hard work, service and sacrifice which became lifelong commitments and values. He was engaged in activity from an early age on the family property, in the family insurance business, and in a youthful household. He earned the Cub Scout Faith in God and Arrow of Light awards and his Eagle Scout at the age of 13. In school, he was active in French Club, BPA and DECA and placed in state and national competitions.
A move in 1987 brought new adventures as he acclimated to new friends, new opportunities and a new school in Lewiston. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1989, attended BYU-Provo for one year prior to serving in the Arizona Tempe and Arizona Tucson Missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for two years. He returned to BYU for a year before choosing to complete his Bachelor of Science in communication at Lewis-Clark State College in 1995, Master of Science in organizational communication, learning and design at Ithaca College, Ithaca, N.Y., in 1997 and communication and cultural Ph.D at Howard University, Washington, D.C., in 2002. He loved the opportunities and activity of city life and settled in D.C. where he has now been a resident for more than 20 years.
Ever a global student, contributor and citizen, Jared’s academic research, State Department work, professional conferences, and pursuit of cultural events took him to many countries in Asia, Europe and Africa. He is proficient in several languages including French, American Sign Language, Mandarin Chinese, Japanese and Portuguese.
As a professor of communications, he taught classes at George Washington University, Army, Navy, Air Force and the University of Alabama and was scheduled to teach at Johns Hopkins University in January. He was also employed grading English proficiency exams for prospective international students.
Known as a trusted colleague, skilled author, and dedicated educator, he was regularly sought for collaborative academic projects and publications.
Jared was a member of the National Communication Association, International Communication Association, and the Association for Asian Studies, and has presented his research in regional, national and international conferences.
He believed in the importance of serving in and strengthening the community including being elected to the Advisory and Neighborhood Commission 6B as a chairman and commissioner. He participated in numerous community causes including “Out of the Darkness” Chicago suicide prevention walks and was deeply concerned for those with behavioral and mental health issues.
Jared blessed the world with his optimism, humor, quick wit and his infectious chuckle. His honors and accomplishments never outshone his love for his family. Jared never let a birthday or important event pass without a phone call, birthday card, or both. His consistency and devotion created bonds with all, even his toddler aged great-nieces and nephews know him by name and reputation as a great uncle.
Jared loved the Lord and followed His example. All in his circle learned from his testimony of the Savior, his knowledge of the scriptures, his love and respect for people of all races and cultures, and his vast knowledge of government, politics, organizations and businesses. Never self-serving, his days were full of service to family, friends, and co-workers.
Grandparents and his nephew Benjamin Brereton preceded him in death. He is survived by his parents Jay and Rita Critchfield, siblings Kimberly Brereton (Bob), Angelica Perrier (Randall), Bridger Critchfield (Cynthia), and Susie J’Marie Critchfield. He is survived by 16 nieces, nephews and their spouses, eight great-nieces and nephews with two more on the way, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 11 in Pocatello, Idaho, Bringhurst Chapel, 147 Bringhurst Street, Chubbuck, Idaho. Family members will meet with extended family and friends from 10-10:45 am.
To share memories or condolences with the family, or to watch a live webcast of the memorial service, please visit wilksfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial gift to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.