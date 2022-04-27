Allen Raydean Sims, 57, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Lewiston. He was born to Allen and Beth Sims in Nampa on July 7, 1964. He was the youngest of six children. He attended junior and senior high school at Middleton, Idaho.
He worked at several jobs over his lifetime, such as Armours Meats, Boise Vault and various construction companies. He spent the last years of his life working for Blue Ribbon Linen in Lewiston.
He loved camping, boating, fishing, and riding motorcycles with his friends and nephew, Brian. He had a great sense of humor and a larger-than-life personality with his family. He loved to cook and emulated his mother’s cooking.
He leaves behind his brother Hal Sims, (Julene), sisters, Janice Hobbs (Bob), Linda Waite, (Dale), Debra McDorman-Wilson, (Gary), Kathy Andersen, (Rick) and his partner of 19 years, Gina Seideman and his beloved dog, Blue.
He has numerous nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and -nephews. He loved his family very much and we will miss him more than he could possibly have known.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents Allen and Beth Sims, brother-in-law Marvin McDorman, and numerous cousins.
Allen’s family would like to thank Kathy and Rick Andersen for their loving devotion to him.
There will be a graveside service for Allen at The Hillcrest Cemetery in Nampa at a later date, where he will be buried with his mother.