On Jan. 26, 1996, Mike and Ann Bening were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Alexis Jordan Bening or “Lexi” as she preferred to be called. She brought joy to those around her, especially her family. She loved her younger sisters, Raime and Chloe. Lexi was enough older that she used to call them her babies. She felt great responsibility toward them, making sure they were safe and doing what they should do. She also liked to boss the girls and later their younger brother, Brandon.

Lexi loved music and in elementary school started playing the baritone horn, but switched to the flute because the baritone was too heavy and she had to sit with the boys when she played it. She continued to play the flute in band through high school and into adult life.