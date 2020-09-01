Albert “Joe” Stifanick Jr.

The world lost an amazing man Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, when Joe Stifanick lost his yearlong battle with lymphoma. He passed away at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston surrounded by his family.
Joe loved the Lord and his family more than any words can say. He was a devoted and loving husband and father. Joe cherished every moment with his grandkids, who were one of the greatest gifts God gave him. He was the fun Papa, spending countless hours giving horsey rides, wrestling and playing hide-and-go-seek with them.
Joe was the third of seven children born Nov. 15, 1961, in Ogdensburg, N.Y., to Albert Stifanick Sr. and Pauline Williams. Growing up, he lived in Ohio, Michigan and Colorado before his family settled in Peck in 1974. They later moved to Orofino, where Joe went to school and graduated from Orofino High School in 1980. He lived there until his passing.
In early 1981, Joe met Lauri Tintle. They married later that year in Orofino, and this November, they would have celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary. They were blessed with two amazing daughters who he was so proud of, Taylor and Courtney.
Joe was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 44, where he worked many jobs as a welder and pipefitter all over the Pacific Northwest and Alaska before going to work for Clearwater Paper in Lewiston in 1999. He worked there until last year, when his health forced his retirement.
In addition to being the greatest husband, dad and papa, Joe was the most loyal friend you could ever have. There wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for you. Joe was a kind and gentle person with the biggest heart. He was full of forgiveness and never held a grudge.
He was happiest when he was doing something outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish with his dad and all his buddies. He also enjoyed camping, boating and riding four-wheelers.
Joe touched so many lives and will be missed tremendously by all who knew him. To honor his memory, do good things and be kind.
Joe is survived by his wife, Lauri; his daughters, Taylor (Luke) McIntosh and Courtney Stifanick; his grandchildren, Destiny Stifanick, Ryker McIntosh, Rayce McIntosh and Rya McIntosh; his dad, Albert (Terri) Stifanick; and his mom, Pauline Williams; his siblings, Tina (Darryl) Olive, Karen (Ken) Humiston, Todd Stifanick, Stephanie (Norman) Jordon and Stacy Stifanick; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Cindy Stifanick.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Cream Ridge Church that Joe attended, c/o Mike Richardson at 256 Shasta Circle, Orofino, ID 83544.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge in Orofino. Graveside service to follow at the Orofino Cemetery.
Pine Hills Funeral Chapel in Orofino is in charge of the arrangements.