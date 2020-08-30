Adam Malloy Savage, 37, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in a tragic accident at his home in Lewiston.
He was born May 14, 1983, in Moscow, the first child of Dave and Judy Savage. After moving to Reno, Nev., when Adam was a toddler, the family was completed with the addition of Adam’s sister, Sarah. Adam went to school in Moscow, where he learned to love outdoor adventures with his family, including camping, boating and skiing. He was active in scouting and team sports as a lad and later was drawn to individual sports — especially skating, biking and snowboarding.
Adam attended Lewis-Clark State College, where he studied machine tool technology. It was there that he met the love of his life, Sheena McKiernan. They married July 28, 2007, and eventually had three sons, Treyton, Radley and Dezmond. Adam truly found his calling in fatherhood; he worked hard to provide for his family, proudly sharing in his sons’ activities and keeping the boys on a straight path. As an adult, Adam retained his love for the outdoors; camping with his family and riding dirt bikes with the boys.
Adam was highly personable and never knew a stranger; his many friends are a testament to his kindness and compassion. Adam could pretty much fix or build anything he set his mind to. His Clearwater Paper shift friends will tell you that they never had to wait for the maintenance crew, Adam just fixed whatever broke. Adam wasn’t just a dad, he was an amazing dad. He taught his boys so many things, and they always knew that no matter what, their dad was there for them. His passing came too soon, a devastating loss to his family and community. Adam had many people who loved him from all walks of life. He made friends easily and every friend knew that God didn’t make many people like Adam.
Adam is survived by his spouse, Sheena, and sons Treyton, Radley and Dezmond, of Lewiston; his parents, Dave and Judy Savage, of Moscow; his sister, Sarah Leibbrandt, and her husband, Ian, and their three children, of Moscow; and grandparents N. Dean and Lee Etta Mulch, of Clarkston; father-in-law and mother-in-law Brett and Cathy Roy; father-in-law Kevin McKeirnan; sister-in-law MacKenzie Lockley, husband Matt and their four children; sister-in-law Abbey Roy; and brother-in-law Trystan Bradley. He was a proud member of the Masonic Fraternity and Shriners.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the Valley Christian Center, 3215 Echo Hills Drive in Lewiston. The family asks everyone attending the service to wear a mask to protect our family and friends. A potluck reception will follow at the Masonic Lodge, 1122 18th Ave., in Lewiston. Donations may be made at any P1FCU branch to the Adam Savage Memorial Fund to help the family with financial needs.