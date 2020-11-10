The Lewiston City Council went along with a request from a group of developers Monday to hold off on any decision regarding its controversial zone change request for property at the top of Gun Club Road.
City councilors ultimately voted to honor that request to continue the matter until Nov. 23 so the developers could weigh their available options under the low-density residential zone proposed by some city councilors. A public hearing on the request went forward as scheduled, however, with several residents of the neighborhood again voicing their opposition.
Moscow-based 4 Renegades LLC initially requested annexation into the city and a change to the city’s most permissive commercial zone. On Monday, City Planner Joel Plaskon said that since the council last addressed the issue, he learned that the company wants to build either duplexes or mini storage on the 12-acre site.
At an earlier meeting, councilors like John Pernsteiner reacted to the vocal opposition by suggesting that the city annex the land and designate it as low-density residential. Duplexes would be allowed in that zone, but not mini storage. Plaskon said the city’s more restrictive “community commercial” zone could be another option because it would allow mini storage with a conditional-use permit.
But several residents testified against any sort of development, with many citing concerns over the increased traffic it would bring. They pointed out that the new Lewiston High School and Lewis-Clark State College Career and Technical Education Center just to the east have already caused traffic in the area to spike.
And neighborhood resident Bill Chetwood expressed concerns over the environmental impact of expanding development at the top of a drainage that leads to the polluted Lindsay Creek waterway.
“I see no reason to turn that little triangle of land on Gun Club Road into something that would increase the traffic, would diminish the quality of life and would change the very element we enjoy of living on the edge of the Lewiston Orchards,” Chetwood said. “We have to think about the sanctity of space. If that’s not important to those of us who live in Idaho, there isn’t a whole lot left.”
According to records filed with the Idaho Secretary of State, 4 Renegades consists of Dewey Whiting, Wesley Carscallen, Marc Lohman and Jesse Weigley. Whiting owns Auto Body Super Centers in Moscow and Lewiston, and residents at earlier meetings expressed fears that a new shop could be planned for the site. But the information provided by Plaskon on Monday seemed to at least put those fears to rest.
The public hearing will continue at the Nov. 23 meeting at the Lewiston City Library. Once it concludes, the council will be able to weigh that input, plus all the other evidence and testimony presented at previous meetings, before debating a path forward.
In other business:
City councilors unanimously approved the emergency expenditure of an undetermined amount for repairs to the city’s Well 1A, which sits on Fifth Street near the former Twin City Foods property. Alannah Bailey, the city’s engineering project supervisor for transportation and water, told councilors that the pump for the well developed a bad vibration in the last week, indicating the need for replacement.
The well hasn’t had any major service since 1989, she said, estimating the cost for replacement at several hundred thousand dollars. It will take six to eight months to get parts, but the city’s water supply shouldn’t be compromised since demand is lowest during the coming winter season.
Councilors also voted unanimously to name the new mountain biking and hiking trails in the ravine east of Community Park as “Skinner Canyon” in honor of Ryan Skinner, who contributed to the trails’ construction.
Lewiston Parks and Recreation Director Tim Barker said there was an initial estimate of $74,000 to create the trails, but they didn’t end up costing the city anything thanks to the efforts led by Skinner.
Several councilors, including Kevin Kelly, Bob Blakey and John Bradbury, asked City Manager Alan Nygaard to introduce a face mask mandate at their next meeting in light of the worsening surge of COVID-19 infections in the area.
Blakey pointed out that Idaho is nearly surrounded by states with a mask mandate, and expressed hope that Gov. Brad Little would order one for Idaho before the next meeting so the city council would not have to act.
