Walla Walla Community College won’t require COVID-19 vaccinations as a condition of enrollment or employment this fall, although it strongly recommends the practice.
WWCC President Chad Hickox announced the decision Friday in a letter to faculty, staff and students.
“I’ve received questions from many of you concerning what policies Walla Walla Community College will implement regarding COVID-19 vaccinations, particularly as we return to our campuses next month and increase in-person instruction this fall,” Hickox wrote.
Although vaccinations won’t be required, he said they are undoubtedly “the most powerful tool available to fight this deadly virus, and mass vaccination is our best option to regain some sense of pre-pandemic normalcy.”
Nevertheless, WWCC isn’t a residential college and historically hasn’t required vaccinations of any type, he said. It doesn’t have the ability to create, store or protect private health data, and wouldn’t be able to enforce a vaccination mandate.
The college is looking into possible incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated, Hickox said. It’s also working with the Walla Walla Department of Community Health to hold vaccination clinics on the Walla Walla campus, and is exploring ways to do the same on the Clarkston campus.
In addition, he noted Gov. Jay Inslee’s order requiring face masks to be worn at all times on college and university campuses remains in place.