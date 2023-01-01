WSU students reflect on ‘freaky’ situation

This screenshot from a Washington State University website show Bryan Kohberger's photo and information. Kohberger was arrested Friday in connect with the murders of four University of Idaho students.

Students bombarded social media after news broke that Washington State University graduate student Bryan Christopher Kohberger has been arrested in connection to the University of Idaho murders.

Some of those students mention Kohberger was their teaching assistant.

