PULLMAN — One Washington State University student considered transferring institutions if the suspect for the Moscow quadruple homicide wasn’t in custody.

It’s a new year and a new semester, and while some students turn a new leaf, others grapple with the tragedy that shook the region in November. The Moscow Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious person Nov. 13 on King Road and found four University of Idaho students murdered at the residence. Officers apprehended Bryan Kohberger, a WSU Ph.D. candidate, in connection to the murders on Dec. 30. Kohberger is currently in custody at the Latah County Jail.

