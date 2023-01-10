PULLMAN — One Washington State University student considered transferring institutions if the suspect for the Moscow quadruple homicide wasn’t in custody.
It’s a new year and a new semester, and while some students turn a new leaf, others grapple with the tragedy that shook the region in November. The Moscow Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious person Nov. 13 on King Road and found four University of Idaho students murdered at the residence. Officers apprehended Bryan Kohberger, a WSU Ph.D. candidate, in connection to the murders on Dec. 30. Kohberger is currently in custody at the Latah County Jail.
Zachary Chapman, a freshman at WSU, said he was in shock when he received an emergency alert text message from the university. He said he considered the Palouse a safe place, and didn’t expect anything to this degree to happen in Moscow and Pullman.
“When I got the alert, I looked at my phone and the first thing I saw was lockdown,” Chapman said. “Then after that it was alerts like homicide, the FBI and all that stuff. It was scary.”
WSU freshman Dallin Evans said he couldn’t believe a homicide could happen in Moscow or Pullman. When he picked WSU, safety was an important factor in his decision on where he wanted to study. He said he was worried about everyone’s safety, but especially female students and women in the area.
Before Kohberger was in custody under suspicion for the murders, Evans said he still felt safe in Pullman. He said the university was doing a good job and he was careful while the “(alleged) killer was still out there,” but he was more concerned with other’s safety rather than his own.
WSU vice president of University Marketing and Communications Phil Weiler stated in an email to the Daily News that the university tried to keep students, faculty and staff members apprised of the tragic events in Moscow. As students came back after the Thanksgiving break, the institution updated its safety protocols and resources.
According to an email to students from WSU Pullman Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton, the WSU Police and Pullman Police increased patrols on campus and in neighborhoods, Cougar Safe Rides provided transportation at night, WSU Police Cadet Corps escorted people on campus, and WSU and the City of Pullman installed street cameras on campus and in high-traffic areas. These measures are still in place and available.
Cheyenne Thelander, a WSU freshman, said she feels safe on campus and in Moscow.
“As long as my doors are locked, we’re good,” Thelander said.
WSU Freshman Brooke Gormanous said it was hard to feel safe even with precautions the university was taking. She added she and her friends had to be more aware when they went out, and she was still afraid something could happen to them.
“Moscow is a 10 minute drive away from Pullman,” Gormanous said. “Yes we’re in Washington and it all happened in Idaho, but we aren’t that far away from everything.”
When Kohberger was arrested, Gormanous said she was surprised the murderer might be from Pullman.
“In reality, it was someone we were in the hallways with,” Gormanous said. “Some of my friends had him as a TA (teaching assistant). It’s very scary to find out you were in the same area as the (alleged) killer.”
Gormanous said even if the police didn’t have a suspect in custody, she would have come back for this semester.
“My education is more important,” Gormanous said.
Chapman said if there wasn’t a person in custody for the homicides, he would have considered transferring to another institution. He added he feels more safe since Kohberger has been arrested.
Thelander is starting out her first semester at WSU, she said even if the police didn’t catch anyone involved in the murders, she still would have attended this semester.
“I won’t let any of that stop any of my dreams,” Thelander said.
Evans said he feels a lot better after Kohberger was arrested, but would have come back to the university even if a suspect wasn’t apprehended.
“I got to get my degree,” said Evans.
Weiler said that as the spring semester begins, WSU will continue to provide services, activities, and spaces to students and employees to process the news of the Dec. 30 arrest. He added the WSU Pullman Chancellor’s Office has developed a webpage listing available resources to support Cougs through this difficult period.