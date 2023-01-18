PULLMAN — Students and the public alike were asked to focus on healing from the past and working to create a welcoming community for the future at the National Day of Racial Healing at Washington State University.

The Tuesday event kicked off with an opening ceremony held via Zoom. Vice Provost Zoe Higheagle Strong gave the land acknowledgement and said she was glad for the day, adding that she hopes students would get involved in the day’s activities and take the National Day or Racial Healing pledge on the provost’s website at bit.ly/3QJT7Sx.

