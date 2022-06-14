GRANGEVILLE — A 22-year-old Grangeville woman pleaded not guilty Monday to multiple felony charges related to a car crash in May in which four children were thrown from the vehicle and injured.
Chasity Ann Tipton appeared before 2nd District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice, who scheduled her for jury trial Nov. 16. Tipton, who posted a $10,000 bond and was released from custody, is charged with felony aggravated driving under the influence, four felony counts of injury to a child and three drug- and driving-related misdemeanors.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Tipton was driving a Hyundai Sonata at about 3:11 p.m. May 8 at a speed more than 40 mph over the speed limit along the Mount Idaho Grade Road southeast of Grangeville. None of the passengers was wearing a seat belt, according to the affidavit.
At the intersection of the Mount Idaho Grade Road and Knoll Lane, the Hyundai left the roadway and crashed, ejecting all four victims from the vehicle, the affidavit said.
The children, one of whom was a teenager, were all injured and transported by ground ambulance to a hospital. Tipton also was apparently injured and taken into custody.
Idaho State Police Cpl. Kyle Kesler helped investigate the crash scene and determined that at one point the Hyundai was traveling at 92 mph along the MountIdaho Grade Road. The speed limit on MountIdaho Grade Road is 50 mph, and the speed limit is 35 mph at the corner where the crash occurred, Kesler said.
Kesler said he found evidence of drugs at the crash scene, and Tipton’s blood, taken at the hospital, tested positive for marijuana, amphetamines and opiates, Kesler said.
Tipton is being represented by Idaho County Public Defender John A. Wiltse. Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk A. MacGregor is representing the state.