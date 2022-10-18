The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 38-year-old Lewiston woman that happened Saturday.
According to a news release distributed Monday by the sheriff’s office, deputies and the Clearwater County Ambulance were summoned at about 4:14 p.m. Saturday to the South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte area of Clearwater County, west of Dworshak Reservoir.
According to court documents, when deputies arrived on the scene, they found Lanae A. Tackely lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Tackely was pale and unconscious but still alive when deputies attempted lifesaving measures. They were unable to revive her, however.
Raoel R. Brown, 36, of Lewiston, also was at the scene. A black AR rifle was lying on the ground nearby and Brown allegedly told deputies he had been trying to shoot a cow elk when Tackely stepped in front of him. Brown was distraught and claimed he had not intended to shoot his girlfriend, the court records said.
Brown was arrested and is currently charged with felony involuntary manslaughter, felony possession of methamphetamine and injuring another by careless handling and discharging of a firearm, a misdemeanor.
He made an initial appearance before Magistrate David H. Judd in Orofino on Monday. Clearwater County Public Defender William J. Fitzgerald was appointed to represent Brown and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 31.
Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz said an autopsy was conducted Monday. The incident is still being investigated, the sheriff said, and a determination has not been made on whether the shooting was accidental.