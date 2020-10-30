Finding volunteers to put together the annual Winter Spirit lighted Christmas display at Lewiston’s Locomotive Park is always a challenge, but the year of the coronavirus is making things even more difficult.
Winter Spirit Committee member Janet Ray said participation so far this month has been way down from the typical group of 30-50 people who have contributed to the massive effort in past years.
“The last couple of Saturdays, we’ve only had about six volunteers show up,” Ray said. “It’s way down and we just need to get some more information out there.”
One of those Saturdays was plagued by cold and rainy weather that probably accounted for the low turnout. Groups from Lewis-Clark State College and the Idaho Youth Challenge Academy in Pierce got the decorating off to a good start before that. Still, those groups asked the Winter Spirit Committee to not invite any other volunteers to the park on those days for their own safety, Ray said.
Since then, fears over spreading the virus may be responsible for the overall lack of enthusiasm thus far, she added. The work is outdoors, however, and volunteers are welcome to take any protective measures they like.
“We practice social distancing down there,” she said. “It’s easy to do that at the park.”
The committee is asking people to bring their own personal protective equipment like face coverings and hand sanitizer. But Ray said it would gladly accept any donations of those kinds of items. Monetary donations are also always welcome.
No other large groups are lined up to decorate, so each Saturday is wide open to anyone who wants to contribute. Ray said no special skills are needed, but people who have experience operating boom lifts to help decorate the tops of the trees would be greatly appreciated.
Those who would like to volunteer may show up from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday through Nov. 21, when the lighted displays are officially turned on for the holiday season. Those with questions may call Ray at (509) 552-1903, or visit winterspirt.com.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or at (208) 310-1901, ext. 2266.