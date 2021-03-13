Whitman County was the regional hotspot for new COVID-19 infections Friday, accounting for 30 of the 45 total new cases reported in southeastern Washington and north central Idaho for the day.
All but two of the new Whitman County cases involved people under the age of 40. There were no new COVID-related deaths reported in the region.
Statewide, Idaho reported three new deaths, bringing its total to 1,909 since the pandemic began a year ago. Washington reported 16 new deaths, for a total of 5,123.
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Whitman County residents March 22.
The clinic will be held at the SEL Event Center, at 1825 Schweitzer Drive in Pullman, from 2-4 p.m. The vaccinations will be provided by appointment only. Those eligible to receive the vaccine can call (509) 592-4784 to schedule an appointment.
Information about vaccine eligibility is available at www.whitmancountypublichealth.org.