GRANGEVILLE — Alternating single lane traffic is continuing to be guided over the White Bird hill on U.S. Highway 95 following a rock slide on the southbound lane Monday.
Megan Jahns, spokeswoman for the Idaho Transportation Department, said Tuesday no new rocks had fallen overnight on the White Bird hill. The transportation department is waiting for the delivery of railroad containers that will be used to shield traffic from further debris while the slope is being stabilized. Once those containers are in place, Jahns said, traffic is expected to be reopened to two lanes, likely sometime today.
Rocks ranging in size from 6 inches to 6 feet wide crashed down the west side of the White Bird hill around 10 a.m. Monday. Transportation department crews immediately began alternating northbound and southbound traffic and hauling away debris.
Meanwhile, blasting will begin today on U.S. Highway 95 south of Culdesac starting at 6 p.m.
The blasting on U.S. Highway 95 south of Culdesac is planned to help make room for a new passing lane for southbound travelers. Blasts will generally be times to avoid peak travel time and will require a one-hour closure of the highway.
Curtis Arnzen, resident engineer for the highway project, said more blasting is expected through May but the schedule will be sporadic. Generally, there will be less blasting in the canyon this year than in previous years, Arnzen said.
Construction this year will add 2.3 miles of passing lane and is part of a series of projects to add an 11-mile passing lane in Culdesac canyon.
Crews will also replace the culvert for Rock Creek. For most of the construction, drivers can expect all existing lanes to remain open. The contractor may reduce the highway to one lane at night.