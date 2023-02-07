ASOTIN — Asotin County’s share of a regional dispatch system will cost $444,712 this year, which is more than a $100,000 increase from last year.
At this week’s commission meeting, officials said they were surprised when the new contract arrived Dec. 23 with a request to sign it before the end of the year. The agreement was finalized Monday after a discussion about the increase in costs.
Emergency Manager Mark Janowski said the agencies that use Whitcom Regional Dispatch had some initial sticker shock when the new numbers were first announced.
Based on call volumes, Asotin County pays 21.25% of Whitcom’s budget, and the city of Moscow pays the same amount, Janowski said. The other agencies that use Whitcom include Whitman County, Washington State University and the city of Pullman.
Clarkston police and fire, the city of Asotin, and the county fire district share the yearly emergency dispatch costs with Asotin County, said Chris Kemp, the county’s chief operations officer.
“I would like to make it clear that Asotin County wants more time for discussions,” Kemp said. “The timing wasn’t good. Cost-sharing changes need to be done well in advance.”
Other officials agreed, saying they want a finance presentation before the next budget cycle so they can ask questions. Cost increases were mentioned in the fall, but the contracts didn’t arrive in a timely manner.
“We got this the Friday before Christmas,” Janowski said.
Whitcom’s budget increased because of higher costs of operating, and $271,000 in equipment replacements, including a new server, Kemp said.
Commissioner Chuck Whitman said the 2023 numbers were “eye popping.” Last year, Asotin County’s police and fire agencies paid $339,792 for emergency dispatch services.
Commissioner Chris Seubert, who represents Asotin County on the Whitcom board, said he voted no on the 2023 budget because he didn’t have time to look it over.
“I’m personally glad the contract is for only one year,” Seubert said. “It all needs to be discussed more.”
In other county business:
Sheriff John Hilderbrand and Ed Holbert, code enforcement officer, asked for a hearings officer to be appointed to handle noncompliance abatement appeals.
Deputy Prosecutors Jaime Young and John Tsangeos told the commissioners they are working on a notice of abatement for 1928 13th St. in Clarkston. Numerous citations have been issued to the owners of the property for code violations, but the tickets haven’t been paid and the junk remains.
An impartial person with a legal background should be appointed as a hearing officer before the abatement process begins, the prosecutors said. A county ordinance sets out the steps for the legal process, but someone needs to be in charge of everyone showing up for hearing dates.
Names may be submitted to the commissioners this week, and a hearings officer will be appointed in the near future, officials said.
“This is a hot topic in the county, and it needs to be,” Seubert said. “It feels like a few people are thumbing their noses at us, but I know John and Ed are working on this.”
Erika Stricker, executive director of Southeast Washington Economic Development Association, presented an update on her organization, which was established in 1985. She has been at the helm for about six months.
Jack Peasley is the managing director in Garfield County, and the Whitman County position is currently open, Stricker said.
SEWEDA helped local businesses with $85,000 in grants during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and handled $3.2 million in pass-through grants. More than 470 businesses received funding during the pandemic, she said.
Support for housing, childcare and workforce development are among the organization’s goals in the next few years. Community co-working spaces in Clarkston, Pomeroy and Pullman are also on the radar, Stricker said.
Whitman said the two major issues in this area are lack of affordable housing and childcare. Stricker agreed, saying housing and childcare are top priorities for the economic development organization.
Commissioner Brian Shinn told Stricker she is doing a great job, and he and the other two commissioners look forward to hearing quarterly updates from SEWEDA.
Seubert said the Asotin County Fair Board has been meeting regularly in anticipation of the late-April events. The carnival is expected to return this year, and work days at the fairgrounds are ongoing. Volunteer help is always appreciated, he said.