SAN FRANCISCO — Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked early Friday by an intruder who broke into the couple’s San Francisco home and fractured his skull with a hammer in what a law enforcement source said appeared to be a targeted assault.

Paul Pelosi, 82, sustained numerous upper-body blows, suffering hand and arm injuries along with a skull fracture that required surgery, officials said.

