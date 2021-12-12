“What has been really exciting has not only been the increase in abundance we have seen in a lot of species, but we are starting to see new life histories arise that we didn’t see before the dams were out. For example, summer steelhead have come back really strong, the bull trout have resumed migration back to the ocean and the king salmon are starting to produce remarkable numbers of naturally produced offspring.”

John McMillan, a fisheries scientist with Trout Unlimited’s Wild Steelhead Project, describing the fishery rebound in the Elwha River since dams were removed

