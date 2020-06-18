Don Ebert, of Weippe, will represent the Clearwater Region on the Idaho Fish and Game Commission.
Gov. Brad Little appointed the former Clearwater County commissioner to the post Wednesday. Ebert, a grocery store owner, is the first Democrat to serve on the commission in recent memory.
“I have a lot to learn to understand what they have done and what they are doing and to drill down and help find solutions,” he said during a telephone interview with the Tribune.
He views the commission as a liaison between the hunters, anglers and trappers of the state and the professional managers at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. When it comes to the Clearwater Region, Ebert said salmon and steelhead, elk and predators are issues that need attention. He also has an interest in continuing the agency’s work on improving access for hunters and anglers.
“Mostly I want to be able to relate to the sportsmen,” he said.
Ebert replaces Brad Melton, of Lewiston, who resigned in January. Melton had previously registered as a Republican but changed to unaffiliated shortly before his appointment last year. State Sen. Michelle Stennett contested Melton’s appointment and status as a political independent based on state law that limits the seven-member commission to no more than four people from a single political party.
Little is also seeking a replacement for Commissioner Jerry Meyers, of North Fork. Meyers joined the commission as an independent but decided against seeking a second term because he wanted to be able to vote in Idaho’s Republican party primary elections.
Little has not yet said if he will reappoint Greg Cameron, of Rupert, to serve a second term representing the Magic Valley region, or seek other applicants for that seat.
