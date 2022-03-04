How we consume information is evolving. The same holds true for those of us in the business of sharing information.
That hit close to home in recent weeks with the interruption for some of the old-school way of receiving your Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News.
As many of you are aware, the labor shortage in this country hasn’t left the region unscathed. A shortage of contract carriers to deliver paper routes in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, on the Palouse and in our outlying rural areas led to the temporary stoppage of home delivery for some readers. In the place of home delivery, many of those affected are now getting their local news fix digitally, with a number choosing to access the Tribune and Daily News e-editions (a mirror digital version of our print publications).
Readers have been very understanding, but they also have rightfully pointed out some shortcomings that we are working to correct.
Because of copyright concerns, we were unable in the past to upload our four-page Sunday (Saturday in the Daily News) color comics section to the e-editions. It took a bit of friendly convincing, but the providers of such strips as “Doonesbury,” “Garfield” and “Non Sequitur” agreed the e-edition is a digital copy of our print offerings, only available to paid subscribers, so no one’s copyrights were being infringed.
If you didn’t notice, the color comics section was available in the e-editions this last weekend and will be from now on.
Another online shortcoming readers shared was their inability to work on the daily puzzles, including the crossword and sudoku. They could see the puzzles on pages in the e-edition, but they couldn’t play the games online and our system didn’t allow them to print out a copy to their home printers.
We have found a solution that will allow readers to play the games online or they can print them to an 8 1/2 by 11 sheet of paper.
King Features, the puzzle provider for this online offering, expects to have them available for Tribune and Daily News readers by no later than Monday (possibly sooner). There are 14 games in total that subscribers can access and play, including crosswords, sudoku and word sleuth. The puzzles can be accessed from the papers’ homepage by clicking the word “puzzles” in the gray bar below the Tribune or Daily News banners, or in the same fashion from the e-editions. (For those who haven’t viewed the e-edition, it also can be found by going to the gray bar and clicking E-edition.)
The Sunday Parade magazine, which has inserted in the Tribune print edition for years, is another offering coming soon to the e-edition. Parade has promised the e-edition version of the magazine will be available to Trib subscribers by March 13.
That’s the update for those of you accessing the Tribune and Daily News digitally. Your patience has been appreciated and I hope many will take the time to check out the online homepage and e-edition at lmtribune.com and dnews.com.
Now for a quick update on our newspaper carrier challenge. Circulation Director Mark Bryan said progress has been made to fill effected routes between the Tribune and Daily News. As of Thursday, 28% of those routes have been filled and starting next week he and his crew will be on a door-to-door quest looking for carrier prospects.
Those interested in becoming newspaper carriers and earning between $700 and $2,000 per month, depending on the route size, can call the circulation department at (208) 746-8742.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News. He can be reached at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.