A sea of black, blue and white filled the P1FCU Activity Center as students dressed in Lewis-Clark State College regalia walked across the stage, passing one of life’s most significant milestones.
This Friday, on a warm, sunny May day, graduates at LCSC celebrated their accomplishment at the college’s commencement ceremony.
The class of 2022 earned their diplomas — 832 degrees and certificates were awarded. This year, 715 students graduated and around 500 walked.
At the ceremony, LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton, Student Body President Caden Massey and other faculty spoke.
Pemberton congratulated graduates, saying today is their day. At the commencement, students receive their degrees and praise from loved ones, but it isn’t just about earning a diploma. Graduation is a major life accomplishment, and as everyone has journeyed through the past few hard years with COVID-19, everyone rose to the occasion, Pemberton said.
“I challenge each of you to do something that scares you every day, and walk a good path. Greeting each day with the intention to do better and do good,” Pemberton said. “With pride and appreciation, we applaud you.”
Pemberton asked students to take calculated risks and proactively create the conditions and circumstances they need to bounce forward in life.
Massey gave advice to new graduates, to always do more — and most importantly, to be kind. He said life won’t always be easy, and people will find themselves asking why they fight the hardest battles. But he told every graduate they are the strongest warrior, for every hard day rises with a beautiful dawn.
Many students were praised by family, friends and loved ones in the bleachers as they turned their tassels from right to left.
But for one family in particular, the Garretts, it was an extra special day — they were able to walk across the stage together. Vashti and Ame Garrett walked alongside their mother, Karina Garrett, at graduation, the three new alumni all receiving Bachelors of Science in Nursing, this being Karina’s second degree. Vashti and Ame graduated with magna cum laude honors, and Karina received the Heckendorn Award for Nursing Care.
The Heckendorn Award for Nursing Care is granted to a student who exemplifies care for personal life, inside and out. It is given to those who go the extra mile and ensure comfort to patients suffering from physical and mental health ailments.
Vashti and Ame’s love for medicine was instilled at a young age. Both were home-schooled, Karina was a holistic practitioner and their father was a physician. Vashti said when they were little, their dad would bring home bullets he removed along with other medical novelties.
Karina came from a family of engineers and computer engineers, she said she was the odd one out pursuing medicine.
“I was the one that took care of everybody that got sick in the family, like not just my immediate family, but extended family.” Karina said. “I have never doubted I love people.”
Getting into the program, Karina had just divorced and gotten out of an abusive relationship. Karina said her daughters encouraged her to pursue her degree and get out of the situation.
“Personally, I can say that my daughters are my best friends,” Karina said. “I don’t think there’s anyone on this planet that knows me better, other than my own mother because she’s been here with us even though she’s in Mexico City.”
Getting into the LCSC nursing program is a very competitive process. Out of around 400 applicants, only 43 students were picked, Ame said.
Throughout their time at the cohort, the three took classes together and helped each other excel by forming study groups.
Though the three pursued their degrees together, they will part ways entering the workforce. Vashti said in the future they want to seek further education, earning a Doctorate of Nursing Practice. But today, they celebrate life’s milestone.
