Washington prepares to close schools

Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers diminishing this evening. A few breaks in the clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers diminishing this evening. A few breaks in the clouds overnight. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.