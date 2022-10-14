Fentanyl use is growing all across the nation, but in Washington, law enforcement is being hampered by changes in the drug laws, which are exacerbating drug use and distribution.

On Feb. 25, 2021, the Washington Supreme Court struck down the state’s main drug possession statute in State v. Blake, declaring it unconstitutional. The decision opened the door to change the state’s law for simple possession of drugs to a misdemeanor, with mandatory diversion to services for at least the first two offenses, according to the ACLU Washington. The law is in effect only until July 1, 2023, and its future is uncertain.

