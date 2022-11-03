Ferguson enters fray in Idaho abortion lawsuit

Ferguson

 Associated Press

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued on Tuesday to block Albertsons from issuing a $4 billion payout to its shareholders until state and federal antitrust enforcers have reviewed the grocery chain’s proposed merger with Kroger.

Kroger announced on Oct. 14 that the two supermarket giants had agreed to merge in a $24.6 billion deal, with Kroger buying all of Albertsons’ outstanding stock. The merger agreement included a special dividend of up to $4 billion — or $6.85 per share — that Boise-based Albertsons would pay to its shareholders Monday.

