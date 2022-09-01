BOISE — Former Lewiston state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday, four months after a jury found him guilty of raping a 19-year-old House intern following a dinner date last year.

The sentence imposed by Ada County District Court JudgeMichael Reardon included a minimum term of eight years, plus an indeterminant term of 12 years, a $5,000 civil penalty, $2,015 in restitution and court costs.

