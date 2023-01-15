Video cameras increasingly vital for police

In this cropped screen grab from a bodycam video provided by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Bryan Kohberger, left, and his father are seen talking to a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Hancock County, Ind. Bryan Kohberger, accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has left a Pennsylvania jail in the custody of state police, officials said Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, which means he could be headed to Idaho to face first-degree murder charges.(Hancock County Sheriff's Office via AP)

 HOGP

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — These days, the public eye never blinks. Surveillance cameras see you banking. They see you shopping. They even see you raking your leaves, thanks to your neighbor’s video doorbell.

If you commit a crime, they may well see that, too.

Tags

Recommended for you