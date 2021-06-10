The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is working on establishing a larger presence in Lewiston, where it runs a 13,000-square-foot outpatient clinic.
“We can confirm ... we are actively looking to expand the size of our clinic in Lewiston to meet the health care demands of our veterans,” said Linda Wondra, a spokeswoman for the Walla Walla Veterans Affairs Medical Center, in an email Wednesday.
“There is no proposed timeline at the current time,” she said.
The plans of the VA became public because they were discussed at a Lewiston Port Commission meeting Wednesday.
The existing VA clinic is just south of the Lewiston mall in a professional complex on the west side of 17th Street. It offers primary care, telehealth, mental health and laboratory services, Wondra said.
It also has a clinical pharmacist and nutritionist on site, she said. Wondra declined to elaborate about what more might be available in the future.
A business that plans to submit a proposal for the project, Avens Group, is hoping to buy 2.38 vacant acres for $746,444 on Juniper Drive in Lewiston in the port’s Business and Technology Park, said Richard White, a broker/owner at River Cities Real Estate, who is working with Avens Group on the deal.
It would build a 20,000-square-foot clinic on the lot, said White, noting the company has done similar projects in other states.
The commissioners reviewed possible terms for the property transaction and expressed support for the plan, but didn’t make a final decision on the land sale.
A larger clinic would reduce the need for veterans to travel to Walla Walla, Spokane or Coeur d’Alene to be treated, White said.
“It’s a long haul for them and this would be nice,” said Port Commission President Mike Thomason.
In other business, port commissioners approved a $8.2 million budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1 and set the property tax levy for that fiscal year at $405,000.
The largest expense in the budget is a $5.7 million upgrade of fiber optic lines in north central Idaho. The project is dependent on the port winning a $4.5 million federal grant to cover the bulk of the expense.
Valley Vision Executive Director Scott Corbitt was the only person who commented on the budget.
“It’s nice to have a partner who is looking to create jobs and also create infrastructure like broadband that is going to lead to jobs and lead to economic growth,” he said.
One way the port might help more would be by providing “shovel ready” land for businesses that are actively looking, Corbitt said.
“It’s a hurdle that we need to overcome,” he said.
