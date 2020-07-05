A veterans advocate from the Idaho Division of Veteran Services will be at the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce building July 14 and the Idaho County Veterans Outreach Center at Grangeville on July 15 to answer questions about veterans benefits, assist with ongoing claims and take new claims for filing with the Veterans Administration.
Availability is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Kamiah visit and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Grangeville visit. Appointments can be made by calling the Lewiston office at (208) 750-3690.
The Chamber of Commerce building is at 518 Main St., Kamiah. The Idaho County Veterans Outreach Center is at 318 E. Main St., Grangeville.