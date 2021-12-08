The Asotin veteran who prayed Tuesday at a Pearl Harbor ceremony said he doesn’t want America to forget her history.
Retired Staff Sgt. Benjamin Smith, 72, told the crowd gathered on the banks near the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers that his prayer was offered in memory of those who lost their lives on that fateful Sunday in Hawaii when the U.S. was attacked by Japan.
“May we always remember the 2,403 fathers, sons and brothers who were killed on that day of infamy 80 years ago,” Smith said. “Heavenly Father, we give thanks for the brave men who made the ultimate sacrifice.”
A 21-gun salute and “Taps” rang out on the rainy December morning as Ray Vincent III, a 38-year-old Genesee veteran, placed a floral wreath in the water. The ceremony was coordinated by Asotin County Commissioner Chuck Whitman, a retired U.S. Naval officer.
“I think this is an extremely good ceremony,” Whitman said. “It’s important not to forget what happened that day. There is no country better than this. This is one event that we need to look back on and always remember the sacrifices that make this country such a great place to live.”
Members of the Combat Veterans Association rode their motorcycles to the Southway pier and boarded jet boats from the sheriff’s offices in Nez Perce and Asotin counties for a short voyage downstream. The marine units carried vets and a wreath under the Interstate Bridge to the spot where onlookers were standing at attention to commemorate Pearl Harbor.
“I like to pay respect to our past servicemen because, by God, we didn’t get any,” said Vietnam veteran Stanley McCoy, 73, of Lewiston.
In years past, area survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack took part in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley ceremony, but they are no longer with us, Whitman said.
In Hawaii, the few remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, other veterans and visitors from all over the world gathered to honor and remember the 2,403 service members and civilians who were killed during the Japanese attack. (See story on Page 2A.)
An additional 1,178 people were injured in the attack, which sank two U.S. Navy battleships and destroyed 188 aircraft.
