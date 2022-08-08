A team of airplane builders based in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley recently earned international recognition for their work in breathing new life into a 70-year-old military aircraft.

Hangar 180, which includes Gary Peters, Bill Strange, Richard Witt, Kenneth Clark, Tyler Peters, Scott Wohl and many volunteers, took home two awards in late July at the Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture Oshkosh in Wisconsin.

