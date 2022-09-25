Since its publication in May of last year, Ryanne Pilgeram’s book focused on rural gentrification has sold more than 1,000 copies. An impressive feat for an academic who doesn’t advertise.

A first-generation college student, she decided to go back to and write about Dover, Idaho, where she grew up, after graduating from the University of Oregon with a Ph.D. in sociology. Her book, “Pushed Out: Contested Development and Rural Gentrification of the American West,” focuses on housing inequality in the rural Pacific Northwest.

