MOSCOW — A new University of Idaho Extension program aims to strengthen rural communities by teaching Idaho residents computer skills needed to work remotely and helping small businesses engage in a growing digital economy.
The state Legislature awarded about $1.3 million during its past session to fund the new Digital Economy Program for three years. Paul Lewin, UI Extension community development specialist in the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, is the project’s principal investigator.
The course equips participants with the skills needed for a virtual career and will begin with its first group of 15 students in November. The program will also fund web-based entrepreneurial training modules to help rural business owners expand sales via online venues. 4-H teenagers throughout the state will be recruited to teach beginner computer lessons under the supervision of an adult volunteer.
Amber Smyer, manager of the program, believes its three prongs will increase household incomes and boost tax bases of rural Idaho communities. Historically, jobs have been harder to find in rural communities. Now that more employers are offering staff the flexibility to work from home, the serenity of country living has become a major draw for small towns.
UI Extension is partnering with Utah State University Extension, which started the Remote Worker Professional Certificate course in 2018 and will provide the instructors and curriculum. UI Extension will hire regional staff, who will help Smyer grade coursework, support Idaho students and direct them to pertinent resources. The month-long course, offered entirely online, entails four to six hours of weekly self-paced work and a one-hour weekly live video workshop.
Participants must have reliable access to broadband internet, basic computer proficiency, and access to a computer with a web camera and microphone. Assignments will include creating a LinkedIn profile, sending digital messages on platforms such as Slack and completing a team project. The full cost is $150, but the state funding will cover $100 of the enrollment fee for Idahoans who come from a rural community or can demonstrate financial need. Other Idaho residents will receive a $50 discount. Smyer plans to publicize the course more widely and expand class sizes in 2023.
Applications for the Remote Work Professional Certificate courses are accepted on a rolling basis. Anyone wishing more information may visit bit.ly/3SolZip.