Firefighters responded to an alarm at University of Idaho sorority Pi Beta Phi on Idaho Avenue on Wednesday morning after a toaster in the basement malfunctioned and started burning a nearby cabinet.
Smoke from the burning cabinet filled the lower level and triggered the fire alarm, according to Moscow Fire Chief Brian Nickerson.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire, initially reported by The Argonaut, before any further damage occurred.
“The toaster got overheated and started to burn the underside of a cabinet,” Nickerson said. “It was just light smoke downstairs.”
While the sorority on Idaho Avenue was evacuated at the time of the incident, members were allowed back inside the house shortly after. No one was injured.