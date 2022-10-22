MOSCOW — Affordable housing just became a little more attainable in Moscow thanks to a partnership between the University of Idaho and a local nonprofit.

The Moscow Affordable Housing Trust and the UI partnered to build a home on the south end of the city for low-income buyers. The public can tour the home during an open house event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 442 E. Palouse River Drive.

