U.S. 12 still closed over avalanche danger

U.S. Highway 12 from Kooskia to the Montana border remained closed Friday because of avalanche danger and falling trees, the Idaho Transportation Department announced.
Megan Jahns, spokeswoman for the Idaho Department of Transportation, said road crews are continuing to monitor the conditions and will reevaluate the situation today. Additional precipitation was expected overnight and numerous trees are blocking the roadway.
State Highway 64 from Nezperce to Kamiah also is closed because of high winds and drifting snow, the transportation department said.
U.S. 12 east of Kooskia was shut down early Thursday because of avalanche danger between Fish Creek and Saddle Camp roads. As of Friday afternoon, no avalanches had been recorded, but the segment is notorious for avalanches this time of year.
No other roads in the area were closed Friday, although several had winter driving warnings posted because of rainy, blustery conditions and wet, slick pavement. Current road conditions can be viewed online at 511.idaho.gov.
Wind speeds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 70 mph were predicted throughout Nez Perce and Lewis counties Friday afternoon, making travel difficult and possibly disrupting electrical service.
Power outages were reported in Latah County by Avista on Friday, affecting 78 customers. In Whitman County, 551 customers had power outages, Avista said. Fewer than five customers in Clearwater County were affected.
The skies are forecast to be mostly sunny today, with temperatures ranging from a high of 39 degrees to a low of 22 degrees in Lewiston and Clarkston, and 32 degrees to 19 degrees in Moscow and Pullman and on the Camas Prairie.
Throughout the rest of the week, temperatures are expected to remain in the 30s to low 40s, with some fog and rain throughout the area.
