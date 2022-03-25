KAMIAH — Idaho County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an incident involving two men who sustained gunshot wounds on the Woodland Grade road northeast of Kamiah.
According to a news release Thursday from the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched about 11 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a possible gunshot victim. While en route, the news release said, other people on the scene located a second man who also had a suspected gunshot wound.
Both men were transported to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center by Life Flight helicopter. The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately available.
Kamiah Ambulance and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office dispatch also assisted with the incident.