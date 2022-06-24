This image captured from a video shows a 1999 GMC Yukon that crashed into a retaining wall on the 1400 block of Idaho Street in the early morning hours Thursday in Lewiston. Two of the five passengers in the vehicle were found dead at the scene, and the others were taken to the hospital with injuries.
Courtesy of Amanda Lee Kuzik
People look on at the damage left by a car that attempted to flee from police and resulted in the death of two passengers Thursday morning on Idaho Street in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
Damage is seen from a vehicle that crashed and killed two Thursday after fleeing from police on Idaho Street in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
The trail of a car is marked on Idaho Street in the aftermath of a crash that killed two.
Two people died early Thursday morning in downtown Lewiston when a vehicle that was suspected of being involved in a crime struck a brick retaining wall and flipped onto its top, according to the Lewiston Police Department.
The names of those who died weren’t announced pending notification of next of kin, according to an LPD news release distributed just before 8 a.m. Thursday.
The vehicle wrecked on the 1400 block of Idaho Street, two blocks west of the Post Office.
The incident started at 12:41 a.m. Thursday when police attempted to stop a 1999 GMC Yukon near the 1800 block of Main Street. The Yukon matched the description of a vehicle used in a crime earlier in the day, according to the news release.
The vehicle didn’t stop and fled from the officer. It eventually traveled west on Idaho Street “after committing numerous traffic violations,” according to the news release.
The Lewiston officer discontinued his attempt to stop the vehicle because of its unsafe driving. The Yukon traveled at a high rate of speed on Idaho Street, where it started to swerve and appeared to lose control, narrowly missing a parked car and a vehicle traveling east on Idaho Street, according to the news release.
The Yukon crossed into the eastbound lane of Idaho Street and then left the roadway. It went onto the sidewalk, where it struck a brick retaining wall and sheared off an Avista power pole on the 1400 block of Idaho Street. After striking the pole, the Yukon flipped onto its top and came to rest in the front yard of a residence, according to the news release.
A total of five people were in the vehicle. Two were found dead at the scene, and the other three were taken to the hospital. Of the survivors, two sustained serious injuries and one had minor injuries, according to the news release.
The damage done to the power pole resulted in a loss of power to numerous residences and businesses in the area. Power was out for more than four hours until Avista workers replaced the power pole.
Idaho Street between Lincoln Street and Del Sol Lane was closed for more than six hours following the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash or who witnessed the incident are asked to contact Lewiston Police Department Sgt. Craig Roberts at (208) 746-0171.