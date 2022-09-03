Two of the three attorneys on the city of Lewiston’s legal staff have accepted new jobs at other employers.
Jana Gomez, who was Lewiston’s city attorney for seven years, is now senior corporate counsel at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.
Shelby Sieracki, one of two assistant city attorneys, will begin working as an assistant attorney general for the state of Washington, Washington State University division, in Pullman later this month.
The departures are happening at a time when the city of Lewiston is less than a year into its transition from a city manager to a strong mayor form of government that was approved by voters last November.
The city’s legal team helped with a revision in city code required by the conversion and has explained procedures and processes to the city’s elected officials.
The city is accepting applications for Gomez’s position through Sept. 12 and had received three as of Friday, said Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson in an email, who didn’t name the people seeking the job.
The pay is between $90,000 and $120,000 per year for the position that has numerous responsibilities such as providing “legal advice, support and information,” to city elected officials, boards and commissions, according to the job listing on the city’s website.
Gomez’s replacement will be appointed by Johnson and affirmed by the City Council through a simple majority vote, according to Lewiston City Code.
Johnson, Gomez and Sieracki were cordial in their remarks about the changes.
“I wish (Gomez) continued success in her new position,” Johnson said. “She will always be part of the city of Lewiston family.”
He wishes Sieracki “the best,” Johnson said.
Both women said they appreciated their time with the city.
“It was a remarkable experience that gave me the chance to broaden my legal knowledge, work alongside dedicated employees and elected officials, and serve my hometown,” Gomez said in an email.
When the opportunity surfaced to join SEL’s legal team, Gomez said she “knew it was the right time to make a change” in her career.
“I am looking forward to growing with a local company that has succeeded on an international scale and places an emphasis on values and employees,” she said.
Her contributions to the city of Lewiston where she lives will continue in other ways, Gomez said.
Sieracki, who started with the city of Lewiston in January, has a similar take on her present job.
“I really appreciated my time with the city of Lewiston and I enjoyed working with all the employees,” she said. “I’m sad my time was so short, but I’m excited for my new opportunity.”
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.
