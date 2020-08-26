A worker trudges through grain that spilled from a semitruck after it collided with another semitruck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and the Gifford Reubens Road on Tuesday. Colton Vaughn, 30, of Weippe, was traveling east on U.S. Highway 12 in an unloaded 1996 Kenworth logging truck about 8:30 a.m. when Steven Luoma, 65, of Culdesac, failed to yield his 2002 Freightliner semitractor hauling two grain trailers while turning west onto the highway from the Gifford Reubens Road, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. The roadway was temporarily closed while the crash was being investigated, then opened to one lane for about five hours. Vaughn was transported by ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical center with minor injuries, the state police reported. Both men were wearing seat belts. The investigation into the crash is continuing.

