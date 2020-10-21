A political newcomer and a political no-show take on a three-term incumbent in the Nov. 3 battle for Idaho’s 5th Legislative District House B seat.
Democrat Renee Love said the Legislature’s Republican majority has failed to make progress on fundamental issues like education funding and health care services. She thinks it’s time for voters to send a new voice to Boise, to speak out for working Idahoans.
“We’re not seeing the changes we need,” Love said. “My opponent has been in office for six years and we’re still dead last in education funding.”
Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, is one of the more prolific legislators in the Statehouse, having sponsored 85 bills and resolutions during her six years in office. She’s tackled everything from economic development and health care issues to agency appropriations and agricultural opportunities.
“I really care about this district,” Troy said. “I have family members buried in almost every cemetery in Latah County, so it’s very personal for me. It’s important to leave things better off than when you found them.”
A Constitution Party candidate, James Hartley, also filed for office. However, he didn’t respond to telephone or email requests for an interview. Nor did he participate in the Moscow Chamber of Commerce or Moscow League of Women Voters candidate forums earlier this month.
If reelected, Troy said she intends to take another run at legalizing the production, sale and processing of industrial hemp.
Although Congress legalized the practice in 2018, Idaho remains one of the only states in the nation that still bans hemp production. Troy has worked on the issue throughout her time in Boise, but continues to be stymied by opponents who fear it may open the door to marijuana production. She sees this as a lost opportunity for Idaho farmers.
“I’ve got to get it passed,” Troy said.
She also hopes to expand the influence of the Farm, Ranch and Timber Issues Caucus, which she helped co-found last session. The caucus seeks to address the challenges facing the commodity industries and the communities that rely on them.
“I spent time talking with the commodity groups over the summer,” Troy said. “I want to make sure the caucus is on a strong foundation.”
Many of the bills Troy carries address problems brought to her by constituents. In 2016, for example, she sponsored legislation allowing commercial truckers to keep the same plate number when renewing their vehicle licenses, rather than have to change numbers as was previously the case.
“That was brought to me by a guy from Troy,” she said. “When you think about all the permits that are tied to the plate number, it was taking him three weeks to do the paperwork (to get new permits).”
The bill only changed 23 words in state code, she noted, but “it was a simple, commonsense fix that affected a whole industry.”
“Things like that keep me going back to Boise,” Troy said.
Love said Republican lawmakers often show greater allegiance to the state party platform than to the needs and interests of their district.
“As a Democrat, I have a lot of independence from the party platform and can vote for what people in the district need,” she said. “A good representative needs to listen to the people.”
Growing up in rural Washington, south of Cheney, Love learned the value of hard work. Her family was very poor, she said, and there were times when she didn’t know when or where the next meal is coming from. She also didn’t have access to health care until she went to college.
“I feel like my entire life has prepared me to run for office,” Love said. “I think it’s incredibly important to elect people with varied backgrounds, who know what it’s like to go without health care.”
Idaho’s health care system is still failing people, she said.
Although Idaho voters enacted Medicaid expansion, Love still hears from people who won’t seek medical treatment because they’re worried about bills.
“Right now, the health care system is failing people,” she said.
She also faults the Legislature for refusing to increase Idaho’s minimum wage, which is tied for the lowest in the nation.
“People say minimum wage workers are all in high school, but 90 percent are over 20 years old,” Love said.
Idaho’s worst-in-the-nation per pupil funding is another critical area where the Legislature has fallen short, she said. It shifts much of the burden to local property tax levies and magnifies urban-rural inequalities, leading to fewer opportunities for rural students.
“I’d also like to see more of an investment in trade schools and vocational classes,” Love said. “We need to make sure students have opportunities (for higher-paying jobs) once they graduate.”
Broadening Idaho’s tax base can help provide the necessary funding, she said, without necessarily increasing the burden on individual taxpayers. She’d like the Legislature to review the multitude of sales tax exemptions that cost the state more than $1 billion in lost revenues each year. She also notes that sales tax revenue from online purchases is currently being siphoned off into a separate account that doesn’t provide a penny for local government or state services.
“If we bring just a small percentage of that back, we’ll be able to fund the education system better,” Love said. “There are a lot of solutions that just aren’t being talked about.”
As a small-business owner and educator herself, Love said she can best represent the interests of the 5th District in Boise.
“I feel like there are a lot of people in the Statehouse who don’t represent Idaho,” she said.
Troy said she’d like to continue building on her proven record of success.
“I feel like I’ve done a good job listening to constituents,” she said. “It’s a great privilege to be a voice for District 5, but it comes at a cost. I think (legislators’) families sacrifice a lot. You have to weigh that against whether you’re making a difference. That’s probably why I carry so much legislation. I want to do good.”
Name: Renee Love
Office sought: Idaho’s 5th Legislative District House B seat
Political party affiliation: Democrat
Age: 37
Occupation: University of Idaho geology instructor and small-business owner; previously worked for the Idaho Geological Survey and as an exploration geologist for ExxonMobil
Education: Doctorate in geology, University of Idaho; geology degree, Washington State University
Family status: Married
Previous or current public elected positions: None
Website or social media site: reneeloveforidaho.com; Facebook - reneeloveforidaho
Name: Caroline Troy
Office sought: Idaho’s 5th Legislative District House B seat
Political party affiliation: Republican
Age: 58
Occupation: President of Nilsson Advisory Group consulting firm; previously served as fundraising director for Washington State University, the University of Idaho and the Tri-State Hospital Foundation
Education: Communications degree, University of Idaho
Family status: Married, four children
Previous or current public elected positions: Three-term incumbent
Website or social media site: www.troyforidaho.com; Facebook – troyforidaho