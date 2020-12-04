Timothy Burt was reappointed by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to the Walla Walla Community College Board of Directors.
Burt will serve a five-year term that ends in September 2025.
The Pomeroy native was first appointed to the board of trustees in 2016. Burt is a graduate of Washington State University and spent his career as an educator, teaching at both Walla Walla High School and Pomeroy High School.
He’s served in a variety of leadership roles, including the Garfield County Fair Board, the Garfield County Pioneer Association, the Pomeroy High School Alumni Association and the FFA Alumni Association.
“The governor takes great pride in appointing qualified, responsible members who reflect the diverse lifestyles of our state and who want to make the state of Washington a better place for us all,” according to a news release.