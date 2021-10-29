Three candidates are vying for the two seats on the Nezperce city council. Michelle Lyons, an incumbent, did not respond to a request by the Lewiston Tribune for candidacy information.
Kim Ingram
Office seeking: Nezperce City Council
Age: 56
Education: Registered nurse
Previous Elected Experience: St. Mary’s Health & Clearwater Valley Health board member for six years
Family: Married, with three children and 10 grandchildren.
If elected, what would be your goals in office?: I believe I can help make a positive change in the city where I have been raised and in the community where I have chosen to live. I want to see our city continue to grow and prosper.
To me, getting involved at the local level of politics is about the desire to improve things like communication, economic vitality, community identity and effective management of our resources. I will bring a fresh, positive and creative mindset to the council and through my work to help the city move forward in a positive way.
I have put my hat in the ring for Nezperce City Council to make sure that all residents have a greater voice in city matters, and to ensure that the Council is focused on the needs of our residents and businesses alike.
What is the most important issue in this race?: The most important issue is planning for sustainable growth that prioritizes socio-economic diversity and affordable housing while recognizing the imperative to build resilience to change. Another important issue is creating a community that is safe and convenient for residents with a focus on completing the sewer project while working hard to keep utility rates reasonable.
Completing the airport upgrade to accommodate a helipad to improve access to critical care is also an important issues, as is promoting broader civic engagement through measures that increase the transparency, accountability, effectiveness and responsiveness of our city government. Providing rich educational opportunities and career training for students from all backgrounds to produce a homegrown workforce is also important for our city, and preserving and expanding local retail and the unique sense of Nezperce.
Finally, it is important that we foster a culture of volunteerism and connecting residents with opportunities to serve in the community.We need policies that permit rational and responsible development, but also retain what makes our city special and ensure the understanding of the social issues that exist in our city, and how we can better help those in need.
Mike Jensen
Office seeking: Nezperce City Council
Age: 39
Education: College graduate.
Previous Elected Experience: Nezperce City Council for 12 years
Family: Married, with two children
If elected, what would be your goals in office?: I would like to see the sewer project that the city of Nezperce started a few years ago completed.
What is the most important issue in this race?: No answer provided.
Craigmont City Council
None of the candidates for Craigmont City Council — incumbent Kevin Brown, Mark Bovey, Levi Bovey, or Don Johnston — provided contact information and could not be reached for comment on their candidacies.
