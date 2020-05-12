The first day of Washington’s weeklong candidate filing period didn’t produce any major surprises Monday, with incumbents dominating the list locally.
The only exception was the Superior Court seat for Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties, where incumbent Judge Scott Gallina faces multiple felony charges of sexual misconduct.
Clarkston attorneys R. Victor Bottomly and Brooke J. Burns both filed for the position, as did Columbia County Prosecutor G. Scott Marinella. Gallina, who maintains his innocence, has been on paid administrative leave since he was arrested more than a year ago; he hasn’t yet filed for reelection.
The only other local challenger to join the mix Monday was Michael “Mike” Henze, who will face Asotin County District 2 Commissioner Chris Seubert in Washington’s Aug. 4 top two primary.
Asotin County District 1 Commissioner Brian Schinn also filed for reelection, as did recently appointed District 3 Commissioner Chuck Whitman and longtime Public Utility District Commissioner Judy Ridge.
In Whitman County, District 1 Commissioner Art Swannack filed for reelection, as did all three 9th Legislative District incumbents — Senate Republican Leader Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, and Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax.
The filing deadline is 4 p.m. Friday for online candidate filing, or 5 p.m. for in-person and mail-in filing. However, because of restrictions related to the coronavirus, the elections offices in Asotin and Whitman counties are temporarily closed to the public. Candidates there can only file online or by mail.
Asotin County candidates can drop their paperwork off in the ballot drop box in the courthouse parking lot. In Garfield County, elections staff will meet candidates at the door.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.