Three deaths from COVID-19 were reported Friday along with 98 new infections in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
The deaths were in Idaho and Nez Perce counties and included two men and one woman; one of the deceased was in their 40s and two in their 70s.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 77 new cases Friday including four in Lewis County, nine in Clearwater County, 22 in Idaho County, 15 in Latah County and 27 in Nez Perce County.
Whitman County had 10 new cases Friday; Asotin County reported 11 new infections for a 14-day count of 103, including one hospitalization. Garfield County had no updates Friday.
No new deaths were reported at any of the long-term care facilities in north central Idaho. Joyce’s Orchards Residential Care in Lewiston had five new infections from a week ago and Royal Plaza, Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation and Advanced Health Care in Lewiston each reported one new infection since Nov. 5.
According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, as of Friday there have been 348 long-term care facilities in the state with outbreaks for 11,942 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 212 facilities that have resolved outbreaks and 18 of those included only one resident or staff member with COVID-19 and there was no further spread in the facility.
There have been 952 COVID-19-related deaths associated with 207 long-term care facilities.
