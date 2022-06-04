Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
WAITSBURG — Parents of Waitsburg School District students had a scare after a post on Facebook alerting users of a “school shooting threat” was rapidly shared online. The events happened less than 24 hours after 19 students and two teachers were killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
On May 25, a parent of a student enrolled in the district posted on social media that she was aware of death threats being made at the school and urged parents to keep their children home. The parent has since deleted the post.
A number of parents with preschool through high school students opted to keep their kids at home on the following day.
A safety message from Superintendent Mark Pickel was emailed to parents and shared on social media the next day, May 26. In his response to the parent’s post, Pickel acknowledged the high levels of anxiety and frustration voiced by parents and the community.
The parent who made the original post contacted the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, and that office contacted the district’s administration. WSD staff worked with the sheriff’s office, which conducted an investigation, concluding that the threat was not credible and posed no danger to the students or staff.
Details regarding the threats have not been shared with the public or The Times because of protections offered under the Federal Education Rights and Privacy Act.
In the letter to parents, the Waitsburg School District said it would review the school’s current emergency plans. These plans were developed in cooperation with local law enforcement agencies and fire departments and are currently in place. District students and staff participate in regular safety drills, including those aimed at school lockdowns, shelter in place, and evacuation drills.
The school does offer the SafeSchools Alert system, which allows students or parents to alert the school quickly and anonymously to any safety threats. The SafeSchools system can be found on the district website at waitsburgsd.org.
The school counselor, Rosy Nechodom, is available for parents and students. She can be contacted by calling the district’s main office at (509) 337-6301.
The district will continue working with the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office to conduct active-shooter training for staff over the summer, and student drills will begin in the fall.
Pickel said that he is currently working with the school board and the finance office to explore purchasing safety systems, with options including secure badges and buzz-in entrances to regulate access to buildings, interior and exterior cameras, and alarm systems.
Mental health services are being looked at, with Pickel saying that the district has contacted local health agencies, including Comprehensive Mental Health, Walla Walla Department of Community Health, and ESD 123, to see what can be done to enhance resources.
Over the summer, the Regional Safety Center Threat Assessment, a specialized team employed by Educational Services Department 123, will be facilitating a community safety session. Details regarding the session will be shared as they become available.
— Beka Compton, The Times, (Waitsburg), Thursday
McCall to keep July Fourth alcohol ban; State also to continue ban at North Beach
Alcohol will be banned in beachfront city parks in McCall during Independence Day for the seventh straight year, the McCall City Council said last week.
The council cited public comments received in support of continuing the ban.
“I think it’s important that we do our best for our community and our community has made it clear the direction that they would like us to go,” councilmember Mike Maciaszek said.
The alcohol ban will be in place from 8 a.m. Sunday, July 3, to 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 5 at Legacy Park, Art Roberts Park, Brown Park, Davis Beach Park and Rotary Park.
A separate alcohol ban at North Beach on Payette Lake will be imposed again by the Valley County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. North Beach is part of Ponderosa State Park.
That ban will last from 8 a.m. Friday, July 1, to 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, Valley County Chief Deputy Dave Stambaugh said.
“We coordinated with the county to keep things the same for this year,” said Craig Quintana, a spokesperson for the state parks department.
Only councilmember Colby Nielsen spoke in opposition of the city’s alcohol ban, of which he has been a vocal critic since it was first adopted for the 2016 holiday.
“I think we need to have more trash cans in place (at Legacy Park) because families thrash the park,” Nielsen said. “I’m more offended by that than the drunk college kids.”
The council received 312 responses to a public survey on whether to continue the ban, with 229 people, or 72%, in favor of banning alcohol for this year’s holiday.
About 69% of survey respondents supported making the July 4 alcohol ban permanent, something the council is expected to consider doing later this year.
“If the ban is lifted, lots of rowdy young people will return and make the celebration unpleasant for families,” McCall resident Thomas Welty said.
“The past years where the alcohol ban was in place was so much better for the community,” said Brandi Porter, of McCall. “Previously young adults would be passed out in the park, cars and businesses.”
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News, (McCall), Thursday