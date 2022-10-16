Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Resolution authorizing treasurer to add unpaid solid waste fees to customers’ tax bills for 2021 in addition to their 2022 solid waste fee — action item.
Resolution authorizing the conveyance of tasers, cartridges, holsters and batteries from the city of Lewiston to Nez Perce County for the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Department — action item.
Stockpile lease between Nez Perce County and Dwain McIntosh and Marianne McIntosh Survivor’s Trust A and Dwain H. McIntosh and Marianne McIntosh Family Trust B for one year — action item.
Resolution on supplemental agreement for professional services between Nez Perce County and HMH LLC — action item.
Access easement across Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport property to Seekins Property Holdings — action item.
State/local agreement for Gun Club Road; Lapwai Road to Stewart Avenue, between Nez Perce County and the Idaho Transportation Department — action item.
Professional services agreement between Nez Perce County and Keltic Engineering — action item.
Purchase of Williamsen-Godwin Heavy Duty Deluxe Dump Body for Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department — action item.
Moody’s application and fee schedule for local governments for the public credit rating on certificates of participation for the construction of the Nez Perce County courthouse and licensing buildings — action item.
Other agendas on the second floor of the Brammer Building:
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
Agenda:
Updates on justice services including detention census, projected retirements and openings in detention as well as case coverage for probation and search for new misdemeanor probation officer.
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Meeting with KLK/CMGC for courthouse and licensing building project, including initial budget estimate and parking and phasing.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Planning and building department meeting including discussion about Eagle Pointe and proposed changes to permit applications.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor, including revenue for public defense funding follow-up, courthouse update and executive session for personnel.
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Winter magnesium chloride bid opening.
Time: 3:30 p.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Public hearing on solid waste fee increase of 20%.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Times: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
Manager’s report including updates on irrigation and a capital project.
Certificate of election declaring Vern Williams winner of Division No. 4 and Toby Baldwin winner of Division No. 7.
Executive session for possible litigation.
Asotin County Commission
Time: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Lifting emergency burn ban — action item.
Letter to Washington state building code council — action item.
Letter of support for Tri-State Memorial Hospital surgical services project — action item.
Letter about Medicaid rate increase for community behavioral health partners — action item.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Port of Clarkston office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Work session on 2023 budget, comprehensive plan and comprehensive scheme of harbor improvements.
Tax levy for budget year 2023 — action item.
Revision to personnel policy chapter of employee manual — action item.
Updates on dredging, including approval of scope of work change and uncertainty around permitting.
Update on Asotin County Broadband Action team.
Executive session about minimum price port property can be offered for lease.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Lewiston City Library, Community Room, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Review of statistical report — action item.
Approval of statement of expenses — action item.
Committee reports.
Director’s report.
Director annual review and 360 process.
Materials selection inquiry review.
Appointment of committee for material review — action item.
City purchasing policy.
Arrow Junction Fire Protection District
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Arrow Junction Fire Protection District station, 24700 Hewett Road.
Agenda:
Financial review.
Subscription services.
Capital improvement project.
Maintenance and winterization.
Lewiston City Council subcommittee on homelessness
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday
Place: Second floor conference room, Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Continued discussion about homelessness.