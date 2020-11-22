Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Public access is online only. Those interested can contact Clerk Steve Austin at (509) 769-0131 for a link before the meeting.
Agenda items:
Sewer and sanitation rate ordinances, second readings.
Interagency agreement — Internet Crimes Against Children task force program.
Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Online access via the county’s website at www.co.asotin.wa.us. Under governor’s restrictions, 10 people or fewer are allowed in the commission’s chambers at 095 Second St., Asotin.
Agenda items:
Chris Kemp, county chief operating officer, resolution directing assessor to set levies for current expense and county road district — action item.
Kemp, resolution directing assessor to set levies for flood control district — action item.
Kemp, resolution certifying to the assessor the amount of taxes levied for collection in 2021 — action item.
Kemp, resolutions, declarations of substantial need, current expense, county road district and flood district — action items.
Cynthia Tierney, Asotin County coordinator, state of Idaho letter of renewal, summer employment program — action item.
Karst Riggers, building official, conditional-use permit for MAD Properties LLC, 505 Walk Lane — action item.
Riggers, short plat for RCZ LLC, 1445 Fifth St. — action item.
Lodging grant applications — action item.
Executive sessions for contract negotiations and personnel.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda items:
Discussion of Riverpointe Park under old business.
Second reading of ordinance amending city code on Public Works Committee’s areas of responsibility.
Resolution accepting the contract completion of the Transportation Improvement Board’s Second Street pavement project from Washington Street to Harding Street.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Limited in-person attendance at district office, 1294 Chestnut St., online access on Zoom at zoom.us/j/91221814217 or by phone at (253) 215-8782, meeting ID 991221814217.
Agenda items:
Discussion on current COVID-19 data.
Year-end report for 2019-20 year.
Consent agenda including $5,000 donation from Arnold S. and Carol J. Beckman Family Trust to Clarkston High School and donation of 162 Chromebooks from Asotin County Public Health — action items.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Limited in-person attendance at Asotin High School library, 215 2nd St., online access at Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/2663991231.
Agenda items:
Certification of 2021 excess property taxes — action item.
Discussion and first reading on various policy changes like procedure of Associated Student Bodies and transfers — action item.
Classified Voluntary Employees’ Benefit Association memorandum of understanding for classified employees for 2021 — action item.
Certified Voluntary Employees’ Benefit Association memorandum of understanding for certified employees for 2021 — action item.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: By teleconference with call-in number (509) 254-2808 and access code 7581010.
Agenda Items:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
Survey billing statement insertion request.
Resolution to surplus and sell equipment.
Draft board governance policy review.
Draft 2021 budget review.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/271484605
or (872) 240-3212 access code 271-484-605.
Agenda items:
Consider awarding a sole-source procurement contract to Cobalt Truck Equipment in Nampa for the purchase of a 2017 Dodge Ram truck — action item.
Consider authorizing staff to amend a resolution to correct a scrivener’s error — action item.
Consider accepting a price quote from Bruneel Point S Tire for vehicle maintenance services for the sheriff’s office — action item.
Consider approving a 63-month lease agreement and fiscal funding addendum with De Lage Landen Financial Services — action item.
Consider a quote for mobile message signs — action item.
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/393231261
or (571) 317-3122 access code 393-231-261.
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor to discuss COVID-19 state funding; EMS services agreement follow-up; small business grant follow-up; airport joint powers agreement follow-up; parking spaces agreement for the juvenile detention center; and other issues.
Executive session for personnel and pending litigation.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Can be viewed online at www.lewistonschools.net.
Agenda items:
Consider ratification of tentative agreement No. 2 between the Lewiston Education Association and board of directors — action item.
Consider adoption of resolution to grant stipend payments to eligible district employees from special distribution Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds — action item.
Review district planning following Idaho’s Nov. 13 “Stay Healthy Order.”
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St.; livestream at cityoflewiston.org.
Agenda items:
Response to open meetings law complaints.
Continuation of a public hearing on 4 Renegades LLC request for rezone of nearly 12 acres at the top of Gun Club Road.
Public hearing on a new business license appeal fee.
Public hearing on a proposed zoning code amendment to eliminate temporary vendors from zoning district use regulations in favor of regulating them via the business license code.
Year-end financial presentation.
Consent agenda, including minutes and vouchers payable — action item.
First reading of an ordinance regarding business licenses for taxicabs and vehicles for hire — action item.
First reading of an ordinance amending city code to remove the requirement for registration with the Family Day Care Registry and clarifying that a business for a family day care is required; and amending code regarding temporary vendors — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance relating to regulations for wireless communications facilities — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance amending city code related to parades and public assemblies — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance implementing the council’s decision to annex land into the city limits — action item.
Consider a resolution amending the West Orchards maps of the comprehensive land use plan — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance implementing the council’s decision declaring that certain newly annexed property be included in the low-density residential zone — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance to update the Area of City Impact boundary map — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance repealing city code related to public records and reserving the section for future use — action item.
Adoption and approval of ordinance summaries — action item.
Discussion and consideration of direction to staff on how to draft the reasoned statement for the earlier zone change request — action item.
Consider a resolution to restate, establish and amend Community Development Department fees — action item.
Items removed from the consent agenda — action item.
Consider the appointment of a council liaison to the Business Improvement District Advisory Board — action item.
Consider an appointment to the Airport Authority Board — action item.
Executive session for threatened litigation — action item.