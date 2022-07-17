Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 8:30 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, main floor, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
CMGC interviews.
Other commission meetings at the Brammer Building
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Agenda:
Consideration of a resolution adopting the Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law and Decision of a Text Amendment to Nez Perce County Land Development Code — action item.
Consideration of a resolution directing the Treasurer to add a Delinquent Special Assessment to the tax bill for property located at 854/858 Main St., Lewiston — action item.
Consideration of a resolution appointing Anthony Robbins to the Nez Perce County Board of Community Guardians — action item.
Consideration of a resolution approving a Local Professional Services Agreement between Nez Perce County and Keller Associates Inc. — action item.
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
SEIU negotiations.
Time: 11 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Meeting with CASA.
Time: 1 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Courthouse update.
Other administrative issues.
Executive session — pending litigation.
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Consideration of a request to waive the subdivision platting requirements to remove a Certificate of Lot Restriction on the property, and create one additional 5-acre residential lot. Parcel located off of Hatwai Bypass Road, adjacent to Northridge Drive. Ty Paffile, Applicant.
Time: 1 p.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Discussion and preliminary selection of CMGC for Courthouse Project.
Time: 10 a.m. Friday
Agenda:
Budget work session.
Asotin County Commission
Time: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin.
Agenda:
Stacey Harman, clerk of the board, Annex postage machine lease.
Michelle Peters, Visit Lewis Clark Valley, tourism update.
Board of Health appointment recommendations.
Letter of appointment to Veterans Advisory Board.
Nez Perce County Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, main floor, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Consideration of Sweet Water Farm School — a request for a conditional-use permit in the Agricultural Residential zoning district for a day care center at 28219 Goldner Road, Lapwai, Melody McLaughlin, applicant — action item.
Consideration of Cooks Paradise Acres No. 3 — a preliminary plat to subdivide approximately 2.2 acres in the Rural Residential zoning district into 2 residential lots, said lots being approximately 1 acre and 1.1 acres in size. Lots to be served by septic systems, private wells, and existing private roads accessed from U.S. Highway 12, 31308 Paradise Lane, Lenore, Terry Golding, applicant — action item.
Public hearing on AirBridge Broadband — a request for a conditional-use permit to construct a 40-foot wireless broadband tower off of Stoney Point Road, AirBridge Broadband LLC, applicant — action item.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 411 D St., Community Room, Lewiston
Agenda:
City of Lewiston council report.
Library Foundation report.
Review of statistical report.
Approval of statement of expenses.
Committee reports.
Director’s report — Summer reading update by C. Olive, Youth Services Librarian; staffing update; outreach vehicle update; patron on-site usage data; building maintenance and janitorial update; FY2023 budget hearing schedule.
Reappointment process for boards and commission positions.
Meeting space usage policy discussion.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: Special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, regular meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: COSD, 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
Treasurer’s report and approve payment to vendors for the month of June 2022.
Directors and committee reports.
District manager report.
Finance report.
Well 5 tank and booster bids — action item.
LOID–URA reimbursement agreement for Bryden Avenue project — action item.
Request for domestic only annexation, Mark Bowen, 2304 Grelle Ave. — action item.
Domestic surplus contract, Mark Bowen, 2304 Grelle Ave. — action item.
Medical insurance renewal and agent services — action item.
Meeting dates January 2023 IWUA annual convention — action item.
Executive session.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Conference room, administration building, 3632 Stearman St.
Agenda:
Consideration of resolution to approve agreement between LWS Airport Authority and Debco Construction for Southside Taxilane Project — action item.
Lewiston Historic Preservation Commission
Time: 10 a.m. Thursday
Place: Bell Building, Upstairs Conference Room, 215 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Certificate of appropriateness review, 202 Sixth Ave., application by DB Home Solutions, on behalf of Andy Hollingstad, for the replacement of existing wood sashed windows with new vinyl windows — action item.